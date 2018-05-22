New studio Neon Giant launched by former Wolfenstein devs

Former Wolfenstein, DOOM, Bulletstorm and Gears of War developers have teamed up to form the Swedish-based studio Neon Giant.

Founded by Tor Frick, Arcade Berg, Jonathan Heckley, and Erik Gloersen, the team is currently developing its first project, although no details were provided as of yet.

The studio has taken funding from Goodbye Kansas Game Invest, a Swedish firm that aims to fund and support game developers.

Support from the firm will provide creative, technical, and business support to the Swedish developers as they flesh out ideas into full game releases.

Neon Giant joins other studios who have received or are currently receiving support under Goodbye Kansas, including Tarhead, Palindrome Interactive, and Fall Damage.

"Neon Giant consists of a real dream team that not only has enormous experience, they also have an incredibly efficient working process...they coincidentally also have something great in the works," says Goodbye Kansas Game Invest's CEO, Per-Arne Luundberg.

"I'm convinced that their first release will be a milestone in Swedish game development. I'm eager to see what they could be cooking up, considering every title mentioned has been quality."