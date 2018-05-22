Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

We Happy Few refused classification by Australian ratings board

We Happy Few refused classification by Australian ratings board

May 22, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
May 22, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The regulatory board that doles out ratings for games seeking release in Australia has refused classification to Compulsion Games’ We Happy Few, effectively banning the sale of the game in the country.

The game is one of just many to be slapped with ‘RC’ label through the years, alongside games like Saints Row IV and a host of mobile titles, as a result of the country’s infamously strict rating process.

Though Australia's rating board has loosened up in some ways by adding an 18+ classification to its system, it's still fairly common to hear of games being refused release based on violence, sexual content, or in-game drug use.

When refused classification, developers have the option of cutting offending content from their game and resubmitting to the board in hopes of receiving a rating the second time around, but, that isn’t always feasible for every developer.

In the case of We Happy Few, the Australian Classification Board explains that the game falls under section 1(a) of the National Classification Code’s computer games table covers games that “depict, express or otherwise deal with matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults to the extent that they should not be classified.”

Related Jobs

Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — Mountain View, California, United States
[05.22.18]
Software Engineering Manager
Powerhouse Gaming, Inc.
Powerhouse Gaming, Inc. — Sacramento, California, United States
[05.22.18]
Game Integrations Engineer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[05.22.18]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.22.18]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Why the Cultist Simulator devs built their Lovecraftian game on a house of cards
Building a light-hearted puzzle game around Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees
Opinion: Illuminating the shadowy group celebrating Valve's latest censorship drive
What makes a great idle animation? Devs share their favorites


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image