Video: How For Honor addressed its post-launch problems

In this GDC 2018 session, Ubisoft's Damien Kieken and Roman Campos Oriola discuss the story behind For Honor as it traveled from beta, through its launch, to its first post-launch year.

The talk goes into For Honor's post-launch hurdles, addressing challenges the team faced such as coming face to face with what they called the "unpredictability factor", technical problems encountered, and community management after release.

It's an interesting look into how For Honor addressed these problems, and developers curious to learn how the team tackled rebalancing features or adjusting work pipelines (all while staying live) can now watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas