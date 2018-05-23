Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 23, 2018
Sony: The next PlayStation is another three years away

May 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Yesterday, Sony told investors the PlayStation 4 is entering the "final phase" of its lifecycle, suggesting its next flagship console might be right around the corner. 

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, however, the Japanese outfit has clarified the next PlayStation is at least three years away. 

That means (what would presumably be called) the PlayStation 5 will surface at some point in 2021, representing a slight increase in the average six-to-seven year lifecycle of PlayStation consoles since the PS1 launched in 1994. 

Of course, Sony has already iterated on the PS4 since the original model launched in 2013, with the PS4 Pro giving consumers a way to upgrade their system mid-cycle.

The PS4 has sold over 73 million units to-date, and although Sony believes sales will slow as the console begins the last leg of its journey, it still expects to sell another 16 million units this fiscal year.

