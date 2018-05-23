Minecraft surpasses 100M users in China on PC and mobile

Minecraft has surpassed 100 million registered users in China since launching last year on PC and mobile.

The Chinese version of Mojang's blocky builder is a free-to-play release, and is operated by internet technology outfit NetEase.

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, the evergreen title first touched down in China when it arrived on PC back in August 2017. An iOS version soon followed on September 5, before the game finally made its way to Android on October 12.

The news comes shortly after Mojang revealed it wouldn't be releasing anymore significant updates for the last-gen versions of Minecraft.

The upcoming Update Aquatic content drop will be the final update to the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PlayStation Vita versions of the game, with Mojang explaining it needs focus its support on those platforms used by the bulk of its players.