Chat with Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire director Josh Sawyer at 3PM EDT

After Obsidian Entertainment breathed life into the top-down CRPG genre with Pillars of Eternity, it managed to keep its momentum going with both Tyranny and a new crowdfunded sequel Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. The art of designing an enchanting role-playing game has always been a nebulous one, especially when targeting a fanbase attached to the conventions of an older genre, but game director Josh Sawyer and his colleagues have doggedly worked to prove that you can teach old dogs new tricks, and find new, interesting design decisions on these well-trodden paths.

Because we at Gamasutra can't stop playing Deadfire, we're inviting Sawyer onto our Twitch channel at 3PM EDT for a Q&A about developing the game. We're going to tackle everything from combat design to stat management, so be sure to drop by and ask your questions in Twitch chat!

