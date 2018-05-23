Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire director Josh Sawyer at 3PM EDT

May 23, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
May 23, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

After Obsidian Entertainment breathed life into the top-down CRPG genre with Pillars of Eternity, it managed to keep its momentum going with both Tyranny and a new crowdfunded sequel Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. The art of designing an enchanting role-playing game has always been a nebulous one, especially when targeting a fanbase attached to the conventions of an older genre, but game director Josh Sawyer and his colleagues have doggedly worked to prove that you can teach old dogs new tricks, and find new, interesting design decisions on these well-trodden paths. 

Because we at Gamasutra can't stop playing Deadfire (no seriously, we can't, please send help), we're inviting Sawyer onto our Twitch channel at 3PM EDT for a Q&A about developing the game. We're going to tackle everything from combat design to stat management, so be sure to drop by and ask your questions in Twitch chat! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Powerhouse Gaming, Inc.
Powerhouse Gaming, Inc. — Sacramento, California, United States
[05.22.18]
Game Integrations Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.22.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.21.18]
Level Designer
Wargaming Seattle
Wargaming Seattle — Redmond, Washington, United States
[05.18.18]
Design Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Rendering the player as a form of pure energy in Recompile
Sony: The next PlayStation is another three years away
Blog: Defining variance and understanding replayability
Minecraft surpasses 100M users in China on PC and mobile


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image