May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
Nintendo is selling a dock-free 'Second Set' Switch bundle in Japan

May 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nintendo is offering a new, bare-bones Switch bundle to its Japanese customers that doesn’t come with a dock, AC adaptor, Joy-Con Grip, or HDMI cable for roughly 5,000 yen (~$45) less than the original system.

The trimmed down bundle, which roughly translates to “Nintendo Switch Second Set”, is a reflection of Nintendo’s earlier hopes that Switch owners would ultimately want more than one unit per household and seeks to offer families a more convenient way to pick up additional systems.

Currently for sale only in Japan, the Second Set Bundle includes the Nintendo Switch body, two Joy-Con controllers, and wrist straps for each Joy-Con for 24,980 yen (~$226). A translation of the store page for the bundle asks Switch owners to “please use the [dock] you already have at home” for charging or connecting the device to a TV.

Early in the Switch's lifespan, previous Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima explained that the company believed getting multiple Switch units into individual households would be key to matching the popularity of the Wii. The company surpassed its early goal of 10 million Switch sales by the close of its 2017-2018 fiscal year, surpassing 15 million during the period and setting a new goal for 20 million units to be sold during the 2018-2019 fiscal year. For reference, the Nintendo Wii saw roughly 100 million system sales and 900 million software sales throughout its lifetime. 

