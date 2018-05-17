Weekly Jobs Roundup: Rovio, Saber Interactive Spain, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive is looking for a skilled Gameplay Engineer to join its studio. In this role, you'll be responsible for maintaining and extending major game subsystems, creating and optimizing gameplay elements, and working with the design team to implement ideas while providing technical and creative feedback.

Location: Espoo, Finland

Rovio is looking for a User Research Specialist to join its central team in Espoo, Finland. In this role, you would work with both external and internal partners to help develop the user research culture and place the user needs at the center of our initiatives. Ideally, a research background coupled with a deep understanding of data will ensure that you’re an effective advocate for players and can provide strategic guidance about their wants, needs, and behaviors.

Location: San Francisco, California

Modumate is hiring a Lead UE4 Developer to take the reins on gameplay, UI, and other UE4-centric scopes. The team is looking for someone with fluency in Unreal Engine 4, preferable with 2 UE4 games under their belt, communication and management skills, and a sense of drive to help it build its architectual design engine.

Location: Seattle, Washington

The Due Process team is searching for a Level Designer to join its Seattle-based team. This role tasks a developer with defining the characteristics of various level palettes and the goals of the studio's level generator as well as creating maps for weekly playtests. Ideally, the team seeks a developer with at least three years of experience with game or mod development.

Location: Alcobendas, Madrid, Spain

As a Backend Programmer, you will help the programming team to build and maintain the network related and backend side of Saber Interactive Spain games. You’ll be involved in database design and development as well as in all aspects of client/server architecture programming. You will aid the production of the studio's titles by ensuring that all services and features operate in the desired levels of performance and sustainability.