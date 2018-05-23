Word is spreading today that Wargaming Seattle is shutting down, potentially eliminating over a hundred jobs.

This is a big deal given that Wargaming Seattle is the Redmond-based studio formerly known as Gas Powered Games, which was founded in 1998 by Chris Taylor and other former Cavedog devs.

During its lifetime Gas Powered became known for series like Dungeon Siege and Supreme Commander (as well as the early DotA-alike Demigod), but after a failed Kickstarter campaign the ailing studio was acquired by Wargaming in 2013.

Taylor wound up leaving the studio in 2016, and now (according to at least one former dev) the studio itself is reportedly closed. Gamasutra has reached out to Wargaming for confirmation and an explanation, but has yet to hear back.

In the meantime, developers around the industry are sharing potential job leads via the Twitter hashtag #WGJobs to try and help former Wargaming Seattle devs get back on their feet. The hashtag previously appeared in late 2016, after Wargaming shut down its Bellevue-based mobile game studio WGCells.

As always, if you or someone you know was affected by this event you can contact Gamasutra to tell your story in confidence.

Update: A former Wargaming Seattle dev tells Gamasutra that a surprise "all-hands" meeting was called at the studio this morning, and during that meeting Wargaming chief Victor Kislyi announced the entire studio (estimated to employ roughly 150 people) would be shut down.