Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Wargaming Seattle is shutting down

Wargaming Seattle is shutting down

May 23, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
May 23, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Word is spreading today that Wargaming Seattle is shutting down, potentially eliminating over a hundred jobs.

This is a big deal given that Wargaming Seattle is the Redmond-based studio formerly known as Gas Powered Games, which was founded in 1998 by Chris Taylor and other former Cavedog devs.

During its lifetime Gas Powered became known for series like Dungeon Siege and Supreme Commander (as well as the early DotA-alike Demigod), but after a failed Kickstarter campaign the ailing studio was acquired by Wargaming in 2013.

Taylor wound up leaving the studio in 2016, and now (according to at least one former dev) the studio itself is reportedly closed. Gamasutra has reached out to Wargaming for confirmation and an explanation, but has yet to hear back.

In the meantime, developers around the industry are sharing potential job leads via the Twitter hashtag #WGJobs to try and help former Wargaming Seattle devs get back on their feet. The hashtag previously appeared in late 2016, after Wargaming shut down its Bellevue-based mobile game studio WGCells.

As always, if you or someone you know was affected by this event you can contact Gamasutra to tell your story in confidence. 

Update: A former Wargaming Seattle dev tells Gamasutra that a surprise "all-hands" meeting was called at the studio this morning, and during that meeting Wargaming chief Victor Kislyi announced the entire studio (estimated to employ roughly 150 people) would be shut down.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.23.18]
Video Game Data Scientist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.23.18]
Director of Design
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[05.23.18]
QA Contractor
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[05.23.18]
Mid to Senior Unreal Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Art Design Deep Dive: Rendering the player as a form of pure energy in Recompile
Nintendo is selling a dock-free 'Second Set' Switch bundle in Japan
Jagex shutting down RuneScape Classic after 17 years
Crunch can put devs at odds with their own mental health, warns Blizzard dev


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image