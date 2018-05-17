Video: A practical guide to porting your indie game to consoles

So you've shipped (or are planning to ship) your indie game on PC. The next question is: do you bring it to consoles? How?

PlayEveryWare's Thomas O'Connor has some experience in answering these questions, and so he stepped up to the stage at GDC 2018 to shine a light on the technical and administrative work that goes into getting a console game out the door.

Drawing from the work he's done porting indie games to consoles for other studios, and as a developer support engineer at Nintendo, he showed the audience how they can prepare their own games to be ready for releasing on any console.

It was a great technical introduction to the topic, and could be a helpful primer for any indies facing the possibility of a console porting process. If that's you (or someone you know), know that O'Connor's talk is now available to watch for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

