Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: A practical guide to porting your indie game to consoles

May 23, 2018 | By Staff
May 23, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Production, Video, Vault

So you've shipped (or are planning to ship) your indie game on PC. The next question is: do you bring it to consoles? How?

PlayEveryWare's Thomas O'Connor has some experience in answering these questions, and so he stepped up to the stage at GDC 2018 to shine a light on the technical and administrative work that goes into getting a console game out the door.

Drawing from the work he's done porting indie games to consoles for other studios, and as a developer support engineer at Nintendo, he showed the audience how they can prepare their own games to be ready for releasing on any console.

It was a great technical introduction to the topic, and could be a helpful primer for any indies facing the possibility of a console porting process. If that's you (or someone you know), know that O'Connor's talk is now available to watch for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.22.18]
Producer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.22.18]
Experienced Game Developer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.22.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[05.18.18]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Art Design Deep Dive: Rendering the player as a form of pure energy in Recompile
Wargaming Seattle is shutting down
Jagex shutting down RuneScape Classic after 17 years
Crunch can put devs at odds with their own mental health, warns Blizzard dev


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image