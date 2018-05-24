Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

H1Z1 gains early F2P traction on PlayStation 4

H1Z1 gains early F2P traction on PlayStation 4

May 24, 2018 | By Kris Graft
May 24, 2018 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Daybreak Games, the studio behind free-to-play battle royale game H1Z1, said the game hit 1.5 million players and 200,000 concurrent players just after its open beta launch on PlayStation 4.

The strong numbers reflect the demand for battle royale games, as well the a viability of the free-to-play model on consoles, if you have the right game.

Daybreak said it hit those numbers within 24 hours of the PS4 launch. H1Z1 has been through a number of iterations, originally dating back to a Steam survival game three years ago.

Related Jobs

Armor Games Studios
Armor Games Studios — Irvine, California, United States
[05.24.18]
Marketing Coordinator
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[05.24.18]
Unity Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.24.18]
Audio Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.24.18]
Animation Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How the BattleTech devs built an engrossing tactics game on a budget
YoYo Games opens publishing division to elevate GameMaker Studio 2 projects
Josh Sawyer shares a boatload of design insight from Pillars of Eternity II
H1Z1 gains early F2P traction on PlayStation 4


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image