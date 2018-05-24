H1Z1 gains early F2P traction on PlayStation 4

Newsbrief: Daybreak Games, the studio behind free-to-play battle royale game H1Z1, said the game hit 1.5 million players and 200,000 concurrent players just after its open beta launch on PlayStation 4.

The strong numbers reflect the demand for battle royale games, as well the a viability of the free-to-play model on consoles, if you have the right game.

Daybreak said it hit those numbers within 24 hours of the PS4 launch. H1Z1 has been through a number of iterations, originally dating back to a Steam survival game three years ago.