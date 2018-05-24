YoYo Games opens publishing division to elevate GameMaker Studio 2 projects

GameMaker Studio 2 creator YoYo Games has opened up a new publishing branch completely devoted to supporting indie games created using its development tool.

This news should be of particular interest to developers curious about or currently using GameMaker Studio 2 to create a game since the publishing division is currently seeking projects to make up its first batch of releases.

The publishing branch aims to work with games that “stand out from the crowd” through either concept, design or mechanics. Signing on with the new division grants developers support, both in terms of financing and GameMaker Studio 2 knowledge, from YoYo Games as well.

“We are blessed with a very creative community, who create highly innovative games,” said YoYo Games general manager James Cox in a press release “ There is a real opportunity for us to act as a conduit to success for these developers, by providing them with our commercial expertise, advanced knowledge of the GameMaker platform and the investment clout that can take them to the next level and beyond.”

The company says that it is currently in the process of reaching out to developers using its platform, but it encourages devs interested in hearing more about the new publishing team to reach out via email.