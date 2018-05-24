Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 24, 2018
GDPR changes prompt Torn Banner Studios to shut down Mirage: Arcane Warfare

May 24, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
Mirage: Arcane Warfare, an online game released by Torn Banner Studios last year, has been removed from sale as its developer readies to shut the game’s servers down for good.

Torn Banner posted that it had “ unfortunately run out of options for keeping Mirage alive,” saying that May 31 is the last day the online will remain running.

The developer goes on to note that the decision to shut Mirage: Arcane Warfare down and remove it from Steam and other online marketplaces is at least partially due to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law that comes into effect in the UK this week.

While developers have the option of changing their own online games to bring their policies and data storage security inline with the new regulations, many developers are finding that they lack the resources or funds to make their games GDPR compliant and have instead opted to end service.

Mirage: Arcane Warfare is the latest in a growing number of games that have shut down as the May 25 implementation of GDPR draws near. The shutdowns of Loadout, Super Monday Night Combat, and the European Union servers of Ragnarok Online have all been credited at least in part to the regulation shift.

