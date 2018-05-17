Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Caffeine rolls out stream monetization program, complete with payouts for devs

May 24, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
The social streaming platform Caffeine has launched a pre-release version of a monetization program that will ultimately funnel cash to both live streamers and the developers of the games being played.  

Caffeine’s system has a few noticeable differences from the monetization programs of other major streaming platforms that developers should be aware of. First and foremost, while the program is currently only in pre-release, it is open to all Caffeine streamers rather than a limited batch of those with higher view counts. 

Viewers can buy digital currency which is then used to send streamers digital, game-themed items during broadcasts. Caffeine then doles out ‘credits’ to streamers based on the amount of audience activity during a broadcast, which can then be converted to either actual money or more digital currency. 

The system notably sees developers or publishers receiving a cut of the revenue generated by someone broadcasting their games as well, though Caffeine did not elaborate on the specifics of that particular arrangement in the announcement. More information on the system itself can be found on the platform's website.

