Get a job: ZeniMax Online Studios is hiring an ESO Monetization Designer

Location: Hunt Valley, Maryland​

ESO monetization team members understand and value all areas of game monetization including core game engagement. We strive to bring premium products and services to our players that further enhance their in-game experience. Not only do we shepherd our features through development, we also work closely with the Live Services Team, Community Team, Customer Service and Marketing to ensure a successful launch of our products.

Responsibilities:

Develop and manage the economy/monetization components of our games

Develop and manage a calendar of offerings, updates, and events

Work with other teams to ensure the success of offerings, updates, and events

Work closely with design team to develop a framework for a successful live game

Manage the pricing of virtual goods and balance free vs. paid currency in the game economy

Design game features that monetize and re-engage players

Review reporting on in-game currency usage, earning and purchasing

Drive new initiatives for monetizing the customer base

Work with a team of analysts to propose new features and define, collect and analyze metrics

Requirements:

3+ years as a monetization designer or similar role in the gaming industry

Experience working with industry standard tools

Bachelors in Computer Science, Finance, Math, Statistics and/or related field

Excellent knowledge of the monetization of video games

Experience working in a live game environment where updates and events are a way of life

Knowledge and understanding of game design fundamentals

Strong mathematical and analytical skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Excellent organization skills and ability to multi-task priorities

Strong communication and writing skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced and confidential environment

Passion for making great games

