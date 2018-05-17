Get a job: ZeniMax Online Studios is hiring an ESO Monetization Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Hunt Valley, Maryland
ESO monetization team members understand and value all areas of game monetization including core game engagement. We strive to bring premium products and services to our players that further enhance their in-game experience. Not only do we shepherd our features through development, we also work closely with the Live Services Team, Community Team, Customer Service and Marketing to ensure a successful launch of our products.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and manage the economy/monetization components of our games
- Develop and manage a calendar of offerings, updates, and events
- Work with other teams to ensure the success of offerings, updates, and events
- Work closely with design team to develop a framework for a successful live game
- Manage the pricing of virtual goods and balance free vs. paid currency in the game economy
- Design game features that monetize and re-engage players
- Review reporting on in-game currency usage, earning and purchasing
- Drive new initiatives for monetizing the customer base
- Work with a team of analysts to propose new features and define, collect and analyze metrics
Requirements:
- 3+ years as a monetization designer or similar role in the gaming industry
- Experience working with industry standard tools
- Bachelors in Computer Science, Finance, Math, Statistics and/or related field
- Excellent knowledge of the monetization of video games
- Experience working in a live game environment where updates and events are a way of life
- Knowledge and understanding of game design fundamentals
- Strong mathematical and analytical skills
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Excellent organization skills and ability to multi-task priorities
- Strong communication and writing skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced and confidential environment
- Passion for making great games
Interested? Apply now.
About the Gamasutra Job Board
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.