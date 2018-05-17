Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: ZeniMax Online Studios is hiring an ESO Monetization Designer

Get a job: ZeniMax Online Studios is hiring an ESO Monetization Designer

May 24, 2018 | By Staff
May 24, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Monetization DesignerZeniMax Online Studios

Location: Hunt Valley, Maryland​

ESO monetization team members understand and value all areas of game monetization including core game engagement.  We strive to bring premium products and services to our players that further enhance their in-game experience.  Not only do we shepherd our features through development, we also work closely with the Live Services Team, Community Team, Customer Service and Marketing to ensure a successful launch of our products.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and manage the economy/monetization components of our games
  • Develop and manage a calendar of offerings, updates, and events
  • Work with other teams to ensure the success of offerings, updates, and events
  • Work closely with design team to develop a framework for a successful live game
  • Manage the pricing of virtual goods and balance free vs. paid currency in the game economy
  • Design game features that monetize and re-engage players
  • Review reporting on in-game currency usage, earning and purchasing
  • Drive new initiatives for monetizing the customer base
  • Work with a team of analysts to propose new features and define, collect and analyze metrics 

Requirements:

  • 3+ years as a monetization designer or similar role in the gaming industry
  • Experience working with industry standard tools
  • Bachelors in Computer Science, Finance, Math, Statistics and/or related field
  • Excellent knowledge of the monetization of video games
  • Experience working in a live game environment where updates and events are a way of life
  • Knowledge and understanding of game design fundamentals
  • Strong mathematical and analytical skills
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Excellent organization skills and ability to multi-task priorities
  • Strong communication and writing skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced and confidential environment
  • Passion for making great games

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.24.18]
Product Manager
PeopleFun
PeopleFun — Dallas, Texas, United States
[05.24.18]
Art Director
PeopleFun
PeopleFun — Dallas, Texas, United States
[05.24.18]
Senior Product Manager - Mobile
ZeniMax Online Studios
ZeniMax Online Studios — Hunt Valley, Maryland, United States
[05.24.18]
Monetization Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How the BattleTech devs built an engrossing tactics game on a budget
Opinion: So, you want to talk about porn on Steam
YoYo Games opens publishing division to elevate GameMaker Studio 2 projects
Josh Sawyer shares a boatload of design insight from Pillars of Eternity II


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image