Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Wolfenstein 2 accounted for speedrunners in its design

Wolfenstein 2 accounted for speedrunners in its design

May 24, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
May 24, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

"That might look like it's incidental, but the boss [executive producer Jerk Gustafsson] actually wanted - he likes for people to be able to speedrun the game."

- Senior game designer Andreas Öjerfors on speedrunners playing through Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus.

Speaking at a panel during Digital Dragons (a games industry event that takes place in Poland) this past weekend, designers and artists discussed their opinion on speedrunners discovering various ways to skip past certain portions of their games.

In particular, senior game designer on Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Andreas Öjerfors initially lamented the moment speedrunners realized they could completely skip an entire boss fight with the Citadel by running right past it. "Me, as the designer of the Citadel, I want people to play my content!"

Öjerfors and the rest of the design team tried to prevent the boss fight from being skipped. "In a very early version of the Citadel design, in the paper version, he had this big shield he could put down and block the places you go past," he explained.

Eventually, the idea was scrapped and thus speedrunners were presented with the option to completely bypass the fight. "We didn't really get that to work very well, it was too slow, so we moved it out," he added, noting executive that producer Jerk Gustafsson actually prefers making games that can be easily speedrun. "So yeah, you're supposed to be able to speedrun the game - you can run past him if you want to.

Be sure to check out the entire piece over at Eurogamer, where developers and artists from studios like Bungie and Blizzard discuss their opinions about speedrunners in relation to their own work. 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.23.18]
Director of Design
Stanford University
Stanford University — Stanford, California, United States
[05.23.18]
Software Developer 1
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[05.23.18]
Game Designer, Content
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.23.18]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How the BattleTech devs built an engrossing tactics game on a budget
Opinion: So, you want to talk about porn on Steam
YoYo Games opens publishing division to elevate GameMaker Studio 2 projects
Josh Sawyer shares a boatload of design insight from Pillars of Eternity II


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image