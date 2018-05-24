Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Honesty contributed to Quarantine Circular's 2 percent refund rate

Honesty contributed to Quarantine Circular's 2 percent refund rate

May 24, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
May 24, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing

"I’d like to think our return rate is so low because we’re very clear about the experience the player should expect."

- Developer on Quarantine Circular Mike Bithell on why the game has a two percent refund rate. 

Steam can be a tricky platform for developers looking to market short, narrative-driven games. After all, if players aren't satisfied with their purchase they can request a refund, so long as they've played less than two hours of it. 

Bithell Games' newest title, Quarantine Circular, has a fairly short runtime of about one to two hours with only a two percent refund rate. 96 percent of its 718 reviews are positive, and Bithell credits honesty as the reason for 98 percent players not refunding the game after finishing it.

“I think we’ve been very upfront about the short duration of the game, and we’ve done similar with Quarantine Circular,” he explains. “We try to be very clear this is a text adventure and what that entails, but the majority of returns are people who were expecting a very different game than the one described on the store page or in the trailer."

Another factor which may have played into the low refund rate of Quarantine Circular is the non-existent marketing of the game, which seemed to appear out of the blue. “We are terrified of people getting the wrong idea from a screenshot of the game,” Bithell admits.

“What better way to control expectation than to not allow time for it to build? Here’s our game. This is what it is. We put a lot of work into it."

Make sure to check out the entire piece over at Kotaku, which goes into more detail about how Bithell could get away with dropping a game with little public hype before release. 

Related Jobs

Stanford University
Stanford University — Stanford, California, United States
[05.24.18]
Database Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.24.18]
Lead VFX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.24.18]
Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.24.18]
Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How the BattleTech devs built an engrossing tactics game on a budget
Opinion: So, you want to talk about porn on Steam
YoYo Games opens publishing division to elevate GameMaker Studio 2 projects
Josh Sawyer shares a boatload of design insight from Pillars of Eternity II


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image