Video: What game designers really want out of AI

In this GDC 2018 talk, designers Raph Koster, Dave Mark, Richard Lemarchand, Laralyn McWilliams, Noah Falstein and Robin Hunicke go over what problems they wish artificial intelligence could solve for them when developing games.

The panelists discuss concepts like character AI, procedural content, animation, speech, and "director"-style pacing and content delivery.

While the talk doesn't necessarily focus on the practical of "what can we do," it focuses instead on exploring "what COULD we do." It's an informative session that provides AI programmers with ideas for what could be implemented in game design.

Programmers interested in AI programming may appreciate that they can now watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

