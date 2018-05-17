Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: What game designers really want out of AI

May 24, 2018 | By Staff
In this GDC 2018 talk, designers Raph Koster, Dave Mark, Richard Lemarchand, Laralyn McWilliams, Noah Falstein and Robin Hunicke go over what problems they wish artificial intelligence could solve for them when developing games.

The panelists discuss concepts like character AI, procedural content, animation, speech, and "director"-style pacing and content delivery.

While the talk doesn't necessarily focus on the practical of "what can we do," it focuses instead on exploring "what COULD we do." It's an informative session that provides AI programmers with ideas for what could be implemented in game design.

Programmers interested in AI programming may appreciate that they can now watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

