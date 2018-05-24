Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 24, 2018
Valve's Steam Link app blocked by Apple due to 'business conflicts'

May 24, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Two weeks after announcing it would release a Steam streaming app for Android and iOS, Valve stated today that the iOS version is being blocked from release by Apple due to previously unnoticed "business conflicts with app guidelines."

This is significant because it locks down Valve's ability to reach iOS users, and according to Valve it was done retroactively after the Steam Link app had been approved by Apple.

"On Monday, May 7th, Apple approved the Steam Link app for release. On Weds, May 9th, Valve released news of the app," reads a press release sent out today by Valve. "The following morning, Apple revoked its approval citing business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team."

It goes on to state that Valve attempted to appeal the decision, adding that many similar remote desktop streaming apps exist on the App Store, to no avail.

"Ultimately, that appeal was denied leaving the Steam Link app for iOS blocked from release," the release continues. "The team here spent many hours on this project and the approval process, so we're clearly disappointed. But we hope Apple will reconsider in the future."

Gamasutra has reached out to Apple for further clarification and comment. In the meantime, the Android version of the Steam Link app has already debuted (at least in beta form) on the Google Play Store.

