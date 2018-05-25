We're talking to the developer of Moonlighter at 3PM EDT on Twitch

Next week, indie shopkeeping game Moonlighter hits Steam, mixing together the shopkeeping shenanigans of Recettear with procedural dungeon crawling inspired by the older Legend of Zelda games. Made by developer Digital Sun and published by 11Bit Studios, the depth and complexity of this shop-management game has caught our attention at Gamasutra, and inspired us to stream the game while chatting with the lead developer starting at 3PM EDT.

