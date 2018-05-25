Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 25, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 25, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 25, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

We're talking to the developer of Moonlighter at 3PM EDT on Twitch

May 25, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
May 25, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Next week, indie shopkeeping game Moonlighter hits Steam, mixing together the shopkeeping shenanigans of Recettear with procedural dungeon crawling inspired by the older Legend of Zelda games. Made by developer Digital Sun and published by 11Bit Studios, the depth and complexity of this shop-management game has caught our attention at Gamasutra, and inspired us to stream the game while chatting with the lead developer starting at 3PM EDT. 

As always, we're going to be asking questions about the design and development of Moonlighter, and we invite our readers at home to ask questions of their own in Twitch chat! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[05.25.18]
Senior VFX Artist (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)
ZeniMax Online Studios
ZeniMax Online Studios — Hunt Valley, Maryland, United States
[05.24.18]
Monetization Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.23.18]
Director of Design
Stanford University
Stanford University — Stanford, California, United States
[05.23.18]
Software Developer 1


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing highly replayable stealth levels for Payday 2
Valve's Steam Link app blocked by Apple due to 'business conflicts'
How the BattleTech devs built an engrossing tactics game on a budget
Opinion: So, you want to talk about porn on Steam


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image