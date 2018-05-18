Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Steam's Spring Cleaning event takes aim at overflowing backlogs

Steam's Spring Cleaning event takes aim at overflowing backlogs

May 25, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
May 25, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Valve has kicked off a Steam Spring Cleaning event that encourages players to spend some time with neglected games already in their Steam libraries through unlockable trophies and a Steam profile badge. 

The event itself only runs from May 24 to May 28, but is an interesting way for Valve to encourage Steam users to explore games they might have picked up in a sale or bundle, potentially helping developers connect with new players in the process.

Valve has built the event around three ‘daily tasks’ that nudge players toward less-played games in their libraries by things like suggesting a random game per-day or tasking Steam users with playing a game they already own by have yet to play.

Spring Cleaning also introduces a number of limited-time trophies that reward Steam users for doing things like revisit a game they haven’t played in a while, play a game recommended by a friend, play a game purchased within the last six months, or returning the first game ever activated on their Steam account.

