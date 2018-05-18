Get a job: Join PlayQ as a UI/UX Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Santa Monica, California

About Us:

PlayQ is a rapidly growing mobile gaming studio based in the heart of sunny Santa Monica. Our titles have been downloaded over 60 million times worldwide, with millions of users playing our games every day!

Our goal is to deliver tomorrow's nostalgic game experiences to a global audience and we rely on our dedicated team to craft these unforgettable games that our users love. We believe that the best games come from diverse teams with a shared desire to create something amazing. From our beachfront headquarters to our innovative tech stack, it’s no surprise that PlayQ was named as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

We're looking for people who have a genuine love for their craft and we invite you to join us in this exciting endeavor.

Job Overview:

PlayQ is looking for a UI/UX Designer to join our passionate team. As a UI/UX Designer you’ll be responsible for working directly with the product, design, and art teams to craft delightfully intuitive user experiences and design beautiful UI. Responsibilities in this role will span the entire development lifecycle, from wireframe and concept creation to final asset production and implementation. This position offers an exciting opportunity to design and deliver flawless user experiences to millions of daily players around the globe.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with Product, Design, and Art teams to design appealing, user-friendly and crisp 2D UI assets and implement intuitive user experiences for casual mobile games

Designing from concept to completion all facets of the User Interface including: mockups, wireframes, flow charts, icons, and animation mockups

Aid in the creation and maintenance of UI style guides and general art documentation

Collaborate with the Senior UI Designer to provide UI style guides to ensure product consistency

Create beautiful production UI design

Integrate UI into Unity, working with engineering to ensure artwork is accurately and consistently represented in the game

Optimize UI for best performance and optimal footprint on mobile devices

Develop and maintain UI specifications and style guides

Requirements:

B.A./B.S. degree from an accredited college / university

3+ years of UI/UX experience working in interactive media and/or mobile games

Expert with Adobe Suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Flash, & After Effects

Extensive experience with Unity and various UI implementation methods within Unity

Ability to work cross-functionally with Design, Art and Engineering teams to define and prototype the best user experiences

Ability to translate flow charts and wireframes into fun, usable, visually polished UI systems

A strong understanding of UI conventions and challenges for mobile and other emerging platforms, including UI optimization for best performance and optimal footprint on mobile devices

Ability to produce high quality work quickly, iterating toward the best solutions

At least 1 shipped mobile title as UI/UX artist

Excellent organization and efficient time management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Bonus Points:

Love of casual mobile games and UX; puzzle games even better!

Experience creating UI animations and transitions

Perks:

Competitive compensation and equity options

Comprehensive medical, dental, vision insurance

Flexible time off

401K plan with company match

Stocked kitchen with free snacks and beverages of your choice

Catered weekly team lunches

Brand new penthouse office space equipped with outdoor patios offering beachfront views

Monthly team outings and volunteer opportunities

Help build and support awesome GAMES. For a living! Who doesn't love games?

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.