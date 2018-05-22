Get a job: Sony PlayStation seeks a Sr. Technical Project Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation®Vita, PlayStation®3, PlayStation®Store, PlayStation®Plus, PlayStation™Video, PlayStation™Music, PlayStation™Now, PlayStation™Vue, PlayStation®Original and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from SIE Worldwide Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation and has global functions and regional headquarters in California, London and Tokyo.

Sr. Technical Project Manager

San Mateo, CA

The Sr. Technical Project Manager reports into the Platform Planning & Management (PPM) department’s “Business Operations" team and is primarily focused on “Go to Market” and in-life project management, communications & operations around the launch of platform products and features These projects are typically platform initiatives which vary in scope and subject matter, ranging from incremental feature planning through to new hardware and software releases.

The PPM team works with a broad set of internal and external teams including global counterparts responsible for all aspects of product planning and development in the PlayStation family. As such, the ideal candidate has direct experience of platform planning and/or managing projects in a global digital media entertainment environment (gaming experience/interest strongly desired).

Responsibilities:

Work with cross-functional and cross-organizational teams to define/enhance, launch, and support products, services, or features that support strategic business initiatives

Communicate and evangelize new platform features and services within the region & globally, and generally act as a point of contact regarding platform products for our business partners

Develop an understanding of various global business initiatives, objectives and guide discussion with product teams to influence product direction for market and operational fit

Act as a contact point for external teams when working with counterparts around the world to plan for product launches

Structure and execute initiatives by developing project proposals, recommendations, and planning delivery of platform products and programs such as PS VR, Pro and the system software Beta program

Communicate platform objectives, status, expectations to global teams and management

Create, manage, and track project schedules, processes dependencies, and deadlines, to ensure delivery and quality of product.

Work closely with business (Business Development, Marketing, Legal, Third Party Relations, CS etc.) and product development (internal and/or external) teams to translate between business needs/opportunities and product requirements,

Maintain a holistic view of product development and business direction to appropriately consult on prioritization requests so as to deliver platform products successfully and in the right timeframe

Motivate cross-functional and cross-organizational project team to work together in the most efficient and effective manner.

Mentor other Technical Project managers to organize workflow, assign duties, projects and tasks.

Qualifications

At least 4-7 years’ experience in a project management

Demonstrated ability in leading strategic initiatives such as the launch of a new business, service, or product, or complex operational initiatives and processes, such as managing operations for an online site or service in a large-scale project team or company.

Demonstrated experience of managing large projects/products within product and software development lifecycles

Excellent written and verbal communication skills required. Must be able to communicate with a wide variety of audiences ranging in skill set (highly technical to non-technical) and experience (individual contributors to executive management), cross-organizationally and with external partners.

Must be able to create and deliver informative, well-organized and engaging presentations as well project plans, reports, and other project documents.

Excellent people skills required. Must be able to build, lead and motivate a team in a matrixed project environment. Must be comfortable with mitigating team conflict and resolving communication or other problems within the project team.

Excellent problem solving and analysis skills combined with impeccable business judgment

Must be resourceful and seek solutions through information gathering, stakeholder discussions, and/or judgment.

Experience in the video game industry is not required, but interest in gaming is strongly desired. Experience in digital entertainment, consumer electronics, technology is a plus

Possesses solid understanding in the areas of Internet, client/server technology, consumer electronics, and digital media.

Maintains awareness of new and emerging technologies and the potential application for console gaming and digital entertainment

Degree from a four-year college (i.e. BA, BS) in fields relating to business management, product development, engineering, communication, media or product design or equivalent

