Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 29, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 29, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 29, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pokemon Company annual profits drop to a mere $80.8 million

Pokemon Company annual profits drop to a mere $80.8 million

May 29, 2018 | By Kris Graft
May 29, 2018 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: The Pokemon Company, purveyor of little monsters that theoretically fit in pockets, pocketed $80.8 million in profit during the fiscal year ended February, according to Japanese game industry consultant Dr. Serkan Toto.

While this year’s fiscal year profits were impressive, it’s a substantial drop from the previous year, which saw a record $145.6 million in profits thanks to a cut from Pokemon Go and the release of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.

Toto notes that $80.8 million is the second-highest annual net profit for The Pokemon Company. See how the last two years compare to the rest of the company's financial history below.

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Kharkiv, Ukraine
[05.29.18]
Games Writer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[05.29.18]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.29.18]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[05.29.18]
Senior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How premium PC games continue to rise, surprise in China
Obituary: Atari co-founder Ted Dabney
Pokemon Company annual profits drop to a mere $80.8 million
How the Omensight devs stay on budget: Make games quickly


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image