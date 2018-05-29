Pokemon Company annual profits drop to a mere $80.8 million

Newsbrief: The Pokemon Company, purveyor of little monsters that theoretically fit in pockets, pocketed $80.8 million in profit during the fiscal year ended February, according to Japanese game industry consultant Dr. Serkan Toto.

While this year’s fiscal year profits were impressive, it’s a substantial drop from the previous year, which saw a record $145.6 million in profits thanks to a cut from Pokemon Go and the release of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.

Toto notes that $80.8 million is the second-highest annual net profit for The Pokemon Company. See how the last two years compare to the rest of the company's financial history below.