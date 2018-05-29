Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 29, 2018
Mobile dev Voodoo secures an estimated $200M investment from Goldman Sachs

May 29, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: The French mobile game developer and publisher Voodoo has received a sizable investment from Goldman Sachs’ private equity fund, reportedly $200 million, that will be used in part to double the studio’s staff.

Reuters reports that the developer is looking to bring its workforce up to 150 by the end of 2018 as it looks to create new messaging tools and ways to more efficiently use data collected from players.

Founded in 2013, Voodoo both develops and publishes free-to-play games for iOS and Android. By the company's count, its games collectively nab the attention of 150 million players on a monthly basis and saw roughly 300 million downloads in 2017 alone. 

Though the terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed, Voodoo co-founders Alexandre Yazdi and Laurent Ritter did confirm that they maintain control over a majority of company shares following the investment. 

