Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 29, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 29, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 29, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Balancing contract work while bringing Moonlighter to life

May 29, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
May 29, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

This week, indie shopkeeping game Moonlighter hits store shelves, inviting players on a rogue-lite adventure where they explore dungeons by night, and sell their loot to other adventurers by day. Late last week, we were lucky enough to chat with Javier Giminez, CEO of game developer Digital Sun (which produced Moonlighter) and its parent company WildFrame, over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

What started out as a conversation about the development of Moonlighter turned into a compelling and fascinating chat about the realities of running an independent game development company in Spain. If you're a small developer balancing contract or commissioned work in order to fund the games you're passionate about, you should take a listen to our chat, which covers everything from the scheduling and prioritization of the company's different projects to a look at the pipeline that produced the game's striking pixel art. 

For your convenience, we've embedded our stream of Moonlighter up at the top of this story. And if you're looking for more insightful interviews with your fellow game developers, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

Related Jobs

Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.28.18]
Level Designer
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.28.18]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.25.18]
Senior System Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[05.25.18]
Senior Content Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How premium PC games continue to rise, surprise in China
Obituary: Atari co-founder Ted Dabney
Pokemon Company annual profits drop to a mere $80.8 million
How the Omensight devs stay on budget: Make games quickly


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image