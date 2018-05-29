Balancing contract work while bringing Moonlighter to life

This week, indie shopkeeping game Moonlighter hits store shelves, inviting players on a rogue-lite adventure where they explore dungeons by night, and sell their loot to other adventurers by day. Late last week, we were lucky enough to chat with Javier Giminez, CEO of game developer Digital Sun (which produced Moonlighter) and its parent company WildFrame, over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

What started out as a conversation about the development of Moonlighter turned into a compelling and fascinating chat about the realities of running an independent game development company in Spain. If you're a small developer balancing contract or commissioned work in order to fund the games you're passionate about, you should take a listen to our chat, which covers everything from the scheduling and prioritization of the company's different projects to a look at the pipeline that produced the game's striking pixel art.

For your convenience, we've embedded our stream of Moonlighter up at the top of this story.