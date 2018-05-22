Get a job: Total Domination dev Plarium Ukraine is hiring a Games Writer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Kharkiv, Ukraine

Plarium Ukraine is a team of over 500 specialists that work on mobile and browser games. It is Plarium’s largest studio and home to 12 of our best-known games, including:

Total Domination

Stormfall: Age of War

Sparta: War of Empires

We’re proud of delivering best-in-class quality, but also of giving our employees the time and resources they need to grow their careers both in the company, and in the gaming industry as a whole.

Who We’re Looking For

Plarium Ukraine is looking for an experienced games writer with a background in a range of published mobile, console, or PC titles. You will have worked on multiple projects from pre-production prototypes all the way through to go-to-market localization.

At Plarium you will help craft the voice, UI text, lore, content, and storytelling of our social and mobile gaming titles. Your work will support our extensive portfolio of existing game titles along with new development projects.

As part of the Creative Department, you will be working closely with the Localization, Marketing, and Product Development teams to create immersive, engaging game worlds, campaigns, and UI content. You will be expected to work independently on proofing and editing content for accurate translation, and support daily operations at our studio in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

What You’ll Be Doing

Work closely with the Creative Department, Localization Department, and Product/Development Teams to:

Maintain quality standards of all English-language content through professional proofing and editing.

Develop and play-test UI text and strings for mobile, browser, and social platforms.

Support daily localization document workflow.

Develop engaging, original game-related content for our players, including but not limited to: gameplay tips, infographic texts, strategy guides, how-to guides, promotional copy, and storyboard texts.

Maintain IP content bibles that help codify, explain, and expand the universes for our games. This may include, but is not limited to, creating character backstories, world lore, wiki articles, codifying style, tone, etc.

Develop creative, thematically appropriate scripts to be performed and recorded in support of our ongoing game projects.

Conduct ad-hoc writing, proofing and editing as needed (including press releases, web copy, newsletters, collateral materials, game proposals and other written corporate materials and communications).

Requirements Hard Skills

Experience working on all stages of localization QA (from concept to game evolution) on at least one shipped game.

Experience in games writing on at least one shipped game.

Native English Speaker.

Soft Skills

Experience working in cross-cultural and cross-studio environments.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to multi-task in a multicultural, fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Strong logical and lateral thinking skills, and a problem-solving mindset.

Strong time-management skills, and ability to take the initiative.

Strong background in gaming, fantasy, sci-fi, comic book, and other creative cultural material.

Familiarity with writing for mobile games, the mobile games market, and multiple game genres.

Additional (Not Required)

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent professional experience in Journalism, Communication, English Literature, Creative Writing, Technical Writing, or related field.

Experience leading writing teams and maintaining editorial standards at the departmental level.

Experience writing social media content.

Experience with CRM and marketing copywriting.

Experience with script-writing.

Experience using localization software.

Experience working in Unity 3D.

Basic spoken Russian.

This position will require on-site relocation to our studio in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

What We Offer

Competitive Western salary and benefits

20+ paid vacation days per year plus national Ukrainian holidays

Comprehensive medical and dental coverage

Generous 401k matching

Personal annual development training budget

On-site amenities include a modern gym, personal training, yoga and art classes, cinema, music, games rooms, and an in-house chef

Opportunities to attend industry conferences, training, and social events

Additional Benefits

A chance to participate in the creation of some of the world’s most popular games

A vibrant, diverse team of over 500 colleagues

Room for career development and progression

The chance to work on a wide variety of games and in close cooperation with our sister studios in the USA, Russia, Israel, and Ukraine

