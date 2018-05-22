Video: Unproven game AI techniques that might just work

Crackpot theories so wild, they just might work!

That was basically the order of the day during a very special panel session at GDC 2016's Artificial Intelligence Summit, during which a cabal of game AI devs proposed pie-in-the-sky ideas that they've been unable to try, may never be able to try, and which may or may not even be feasible.

During the half-hour panel AI experts Steve Rabin, Rez Graham, Daniel Brewer, Brian Schwab, Alex Champandard and Tobias Karlsson dug into everything from rewarding bots for building bots to using player data in one game (a match-3 puzzler, for example) to train/define AI in another game in a different genre.

It was a fascinating (and fun) session to see, so if you missed it back in 2016 don't miss your opportunity to now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.