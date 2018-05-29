Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 29, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 29, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 29, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Xbox support staff helped train unpaid replacements before being laid off

Report: Xbox support staff helped train unpaid replacements before being laid off

May 29, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
May 29, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The folks over at Polygon are reporting that a number of people who lost their jobs as Xbox Support staff early this year have since seen some of their former duties taken over by unpaid participants in the Xbox Ambassador program.

This is potentially a big deal because some of the former employees (kept anonymous by Polygon) allege that they helped to train Xbox Ambassadors before they were laid off, with one source claiming that they were specifically tasked with increasing the Ambassadors' input on Xbox support issues.

If that's true, it sure looks like Microsoft cut some support staff (reportedly around 12, all hired through IT consulting firm Affirma Consulting) and replaced them with unpaid labor in the form of Ambassador participants.

The Ambassador program has been around for years, and offers participants the promise of potential prizes and recognition in return for help with solving Xbox customer support queries. You must have, among other things, an active Xbox Live Gold membership and over 1500 Gamerscore to be an Ambassador.

Gamasutra has reached out to Microsoft for confirmation and clarification of this issue. As always, if you or someone you know was affected by this you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.  

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.29.18]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.29.18]
Character Concept Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.29.18]
Character Modeler
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — Mountain View, California, United States
[05.29.18]
Software Engineering Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How premium PC games continue to rise, surprise in China
PUBG Corp. files copyright infringement lawsuit against Fortnite dev Epic Games
Balancing contract work while bringing Moonlighter to life
Obituary: Atari co-founder Ted Dabney


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image