May 29, 2018
Teachers can now access an educational version of Cities: Skylines

Teachers can now access an educational version of Cities: Skylines

May 29, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
May 29, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Finnish edugaming startup TeacherGaming has teamed up with publisher Paradox Interactive to bring an educational version of Colossal Order's Cities: Skylines city-building game to classrooms around the world.

It's a nice bit of news for the 2015 game ((which has sold over 5 million copies) that's well in line with the folks at TeacherGaming's history of advocating for (and helping realize) the use of video games as practical teaching tools.

If TeacherGaming sounds familiar, it's because it's the same group of folks that also helped bring about MinecraftEdu (since acquired by Microsoft) and KerbalEdu

The educational version of Cities: Skylines that's now available to teachers (via TeacherGaming's online storefront) includes custom educational tutorials and eight custom teaching scenarios that can be pared with lesson plans. Like other TeacherGaming games, it's also been modified to allow teachers to track students' progress.

