Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

At XRDC, see how the Brass Tactics devs reinvented the RTS for VR!

At XRDC, see how the Brass Tactics devs reinvented the RTS for VR!

July 19, 2018 | By Staff
July 19, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design

Organizers of XRDC, the premier AR/VR/MR innovation event, are proud to announce that some of the Brass Tactics devs are coming to the show in San Francisco this October to show you how they revamped the real-time strategy game for virtual reality and Oculus Touch.

The XRDC Games & Entertainment track talk, titled "Brass Tactics: Reinventing the RTS for VR", will see Hidden Path Entertainment lead designer Patrick Lipo will give you a rare look at the design process behind several of the interactions which are core to the immersive RTS, and showcase prototypes both terrible and triumphant.

XRDC takes place this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

Register for XRDC by July 27 to save $500 with code B500 -- this limited time offer gives you $100 off in addition to the $400 in savings with the early registration rate.

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.18]
Outsource Artist
HITN
HITN — Brooklyn, New York, United States
[07.18.18]
QA Analyst
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.18.18]
Director of Design
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.17.18]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How jams become levels in the co-op bullet hell musical Just Shapes & Beats
Guerrilla Games planning office expansion to ramp up development
Blog: The warning of the World of Warcraft effect
Devs weigh in on the best ways to write and design characters


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image