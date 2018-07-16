Klang Games secures $8.95M investment for SpatialOS-powered MMO

Klang Games has closed a Series A funding round with an additional $8.95 million in the bank. The Berlin-based game developer raised the sum to support the development of Seed, its massively multiplayer online game built on Improbable's SpatialOS technology.

The funding round was led by Northzone and saw contributions from Novator, firstminute capital, and previous investor Makers Fund as well.

Seed is one of several online games being built with SpatialOS, tech that leans on cloud-computing to create living, persistent online worlds. In Seed's case, the result is an online colonization simulation that continues to exist whether those players are on or offline. SpatialOS aims to make those typically resource-intensive simulations as frictionless as possible by putting the bulk of the workload on its cloud-computing platform.

This isn't the first hefty investment Klang has received to back Seed either. Earlier this year, the studio secured $5 million in funding, in a round led by Makers Fund, and received an undisclosed sum from three investors last summer as well. Altogether, VentureBeat reports that Klang Games has raised a total of $13.95 million.