Huuuge Games launches mobile publishing label Tap Tap Games

Newsbrief: Huuuge Games, the company behind the social casino platform Huuuge Casino, is taking aim at casual mobile games through a new publishing branch called Tap Tap Games.

According to a blog post from the company, Tap Tap Games is looking to publish titles that lean towards “hyper-casual,” built around experiences that are conceptually simple but engaging and difficult to master.

Specifically, the company calls out the allure of free-to-play mobile games that can be played with a single finger, and says supporting games of this type "will fuel our hyper-growth even further."

“When we entered the social casino market, we knew that our goal was to make it multiplayer and fun,” explains the post from Huuuge Games. “The unique twist and our special sauce is making these games massively social and that is exactly what we’ve done with Huuuge Casino and now, it’s time to expand into broader casual gaming.”