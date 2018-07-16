Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Game Maker's Toolkit debuts new series on designing for accessibility

Game Maker's Toolkit debuts new series on designing for accessibility

July 16, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
July 16, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

"Video games are for everyone. But disabled people can be left out if developers don’t consider their needs."

- Game Maker's Toolkit's Mark Brown on designing for disability. 

Game Maker's Toolkit's Mark Brown launched a new video series today exploring the best practices for making games more accessible to a wide range of disabilities.

Starting with auditory options, he begins by discussing how developers can design experiences for players who are deaf and hard of hearing. 

One of the most popular accessibility option in games are subtitles, but they certainly aren't perfect. "TV and movies have an almost universal standard for subtitles, with big text and clear fonts and easy-to-digest lines," Brown explains. 

"Video game developers seem to just make it up as they go along, leading to crappy subtitles in tiny text and illegible fonts and ridiculous dimensions." 

Brown refers to Borderlands 2 and its small, unclear text and poor choice of font color as an example of poor subtitles, making it hard for a player to discern which characters are talking. "And this is just when you're standing still," he points out. "Imagine trying to read this stuff in the middle of a heated combat encounter." 

"That's the thing about video game subtitles: it's more important than any other medium that that they're easy to read, because you're trying to divide your attention between the subtitles and everything else you need to think about, " he says. 

In an effort to get developers on the same page, Brown presents a set of golden rules for good subtitles. First off, they should be large.

"Tiny subtitles are probably the most common mistake that developers make in this area," he notes. "Perhaps they don't want to break the immersion of the game world; but those who really need subtitles don't care about that. They care about being able to read the dialogue quickly."

He uses Life is Strange: Before the Storm and Assassins Creed Origins as examples and encourages devs to boost the font size of their text so that it can easily be seen from across a room. Or better yet, let players choose a size that suits them. 

This is just the first golden rule of subtitles (with many more!) and Brown was just speaking of one feature for auditory options, so be sure to watch the entire video over at Game Maker's Toolkit.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.15.18]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.13.18]
Senior Project Manager
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.12.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.12.18]
Head of Art


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Bossa relied on players to help build its skyfaring MMO Worlds Adrift
Game Maker's Toolkit debuts new series on designing for accessibility
Klang Games secures $8.95M investment for SpatialOS-powered MMO
Blog: Building the boss fights of X-Morph: Defense - Part 4


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image