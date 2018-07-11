Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Amazon Game Studios is hiring a Gameplay Animator

Get a job: Amazon Game Studios is hiring a Gameplay Animator

July 16, 2018 | By Staff
July 16, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay Animator, Amazon Game Studios

Location: Seattle, Washington

The Crucible Team at Amazon Game Studios is looking for a talented animator to help give emotion and life to our games. The perfect candidate is hardworking, self-motivated, and works well in a fast-paced team environment. We want animators who have a passion for performance, a strong sense of vision, and add personality into their work.

In this role, you will work closely with the Animation Lead and team to execute high-quality animations that help define the artistic vision and gives life to our games. 

The perfect candidate will have strong knowledge of the animation principles and the ability to animate both human and non-human characters in a wide range of styles. You will be a hardworking self-motivated team player that brings future heroes and worlds to life. You should demonstrate strong character combat animations for triple-A third-person action games. You should have a strong sense of vision and passion to create high-quality performances that delight our customers.

In this job you will: 

  • Work closely with animation lead to execute the artistic vision of the game.
  • Provide high-quality animations on main and secondary characters that display strong personality and mechanics.
  • Be accountable for delivery of individual assets, ensuring that they meet the highest quality, defined objectives, and scheduled requirements.
  • Follow direction and react to animation critique in a timely manner.
  • Maintain defined animation style through regular critique and feedback.
  • Collaborate with the concept, character and gameplay teams.
  • Increase the team’s skills through mentorship of learned skills, process, and artistic techniques.

Basic qualifications:

  • Demo Reel demonstrating thorough understanding of animation theory and technique as applied to 3D human bipedal figures as well as other organic forms.
  • 2+ years of experience
  • Experience with Maya or equivalent 3D Animation package

Preferred qualifications:

  • Has been responsible for or animated assets on at least one AAA title from beginning to end or have shipped AAA PC or console titles in an animator position.
  • Experience working with high-end game engines
  • Experience working with mocap and key framed animation techniques
  • Has demonstrated understanding of next-generation asset creation pipelines, tools, software and customization systems, with the ability to identify and troubleshoot in-engine issues.
  • Has strong communication and organizational skills.
  • Has a solid knowledge of staging and cinematography.
  • Proven ability to learn new tools and techniques.
  • Able to accurately estimate the time to complete individual tasks.
  • Passion for making and playing great games, with an awareness of current titles and industry trends.
  • Meets/exceeds Amazon’s leadership principles requirements for this role.
  • Meets/exceeds Amazon’s functional/technical depth and complexity for this role.

Amazon is an Equal Opportunity – Affirmative Action Employer – Minority / Female / Disability / Veteran / Gender Identity / Sexual Orientation

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Zwift
Zwift — London, England, United Kingdom
[07.13.18]
German Community Support Team Lead
Galvanic Games, Inc
Galvanic Games, Inc — Seattle, Washington, United States
[07.13.18]
Multiplayer Game Engineer
Amazon Game Studios
Amazon Game Studios — Seattle, Washington, United States
[07.13.18]
Gameplay Animator
Zwift
Zwift — Long Beach, California, United States
[07.13.18]
Gameplay Programmers


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Bossa relied on players to help build its skyfaring MMO Worlds Adrift
Game Maker's Toolkit debuts new series on designing for accessibility
Klang Games secures $8.95M investment for SpatialOS-powered MMO
Blog: Building the boss fights of X-Morph: Defense - Part 4


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image