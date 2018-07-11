Get a job: Amazon Game Studios is hiring a Gameplay Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Seattle, Washington

The Crucible Team at Amazon Game Studios is looking for a talented animator to help give emotion and life to our games. The perfect candidate is hardworking, self-motivated, and works well in a fast-paced team environment. We want animators who have a passion for performance, a strong sense of vision, and add personality into their work.

In this role, you will work closely with the Animation Lead and team to execute high-quality animations that help define the artistic vision and gives life to our games.

The perfect candidate will have strong knowledge of the animation principles and the ability to animate both human and non-human characters in a wide range of styles. You will be a hardworking self-motivated team player that brings future heroes and worlds to life. You should demonstrate strong character combat animations for triple-A third-person action games. You should have a strong sense of vision and passion to create high-quality performances that delight our customers.

In this job you will:

Work closely with animation lead to execute the artistic vision of the game.

Provide high-quality animations on main and secondary characters that display strong personality and mechanics.

Be accountable for delivery of individual assets, ensuring that they meet the highest quality, defined objectives, and scheduled requirements.

Follow direction and react to animation critique in a timely manner.

Maintain defined animation style through regular critique and feedback.

Collaborate with the concept, character and gameplay teams.

Increase the team’s skills through mentorship of learned skills, process, and artistic techniques.

Basic qualifications:

Demo Reel demonstrating thorough understanding of animation theory and technique as applied to 3D human bipedal figures as well as other organic forms.

2+ years of experience

Experience with Maya or equivalent 3D Animation package

Preferred qualifications:

Has been responsible for or animated assets on at least one AAA title from beginning to end or have shipped AAA PC or console titles in an animator position.

Experience working with high-end game engines

Experience working with mocap and key framed animation techniques

Has demonstrated understanding of next-generation asset creation pipelines, tools, software and customization systems, with the ability to identify and troubleshoot in-engine issues.

Has strong communication and organizational skills.

Has a solid knowledge of staging and cinematography.

Proven ability to learn new tools and techniques.

Able to accurately estimate the time to complete individual tasks.

Passion for making and playing great games, with an awareness of current titles and industry trends.

Meets/exceeds Amazon’s leadership principles requirements for this role.

Meets/exceeds Amazon’s functional/technical depth and complexity for this role.

Amazon is an Equal Opportunity – Affirmative Action Employer – Minority / Female / Disability / Veteran / Gender Identity / Sexual Orientation

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.