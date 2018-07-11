Get a job: Amazon Game Studios is hiring a Gameplay Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Seattle, Washington
The Crucible Team at Amazon Game Studios is looking for a talented animator to help give emotion and life to our games. The perfect candidate is hardworking, self-motivated, and works well in a fast-paced team environment. We want animators who have a passion for performance, a strong sense of vision, and add personality into their work.
In this role, you will work closely with the Animation Lead and team to execute high-quality animations that help define the artistic vision and gives life to our games.
The perfect candidate will have strong knowledge of the animation principles and the ability to animate both human and non-human characters in a wide range of styles. You will be a hardworking self-motivated team player that brings future heroes and worlds to life. You should demonstrate strong character combat animations for triple-A third-person action games. You should have a strong sense of vision and passion to create high-quality performances that delight our customers.
In this job you will:
Basic qualifications:
Preferred qualifications:
Amazon is an Equal Opportunity – Affirmative Action Employer – Minority / Female / Disability / Veteran / Gender Identity / Sexual Orientation
