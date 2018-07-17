Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
GDC 2019 announces call for papers, submit your talks now!

July 17, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
The Game Developers Conference is returning to the Moscone Center in San Francisco, March 18-22, 2019! This will be the 33rd edition of GDC, the world's largest and longest-running event for game developers, and organizers are keen to feature cutting-edge insights from experts across the game industry.

With that in mind, the call for submissions to present lectures, panels & roundtables is now open through Thursday, August 16 at 11:59 PM PT.y So if you have an idea for a talk you think should be a part of GDC 2019, submit it now!

This is the initial call for submissions, which encompasses everything intended for the Main Conference Tracks on Wednesday-Friday, as well as day-long tutorials taking place Monday and Tuesday at GDC 2019. Those interested in submitting for any of the GDC Summits (AI, Community Management, Educators, Game Narrative, Mobile, Indie or UX) or VRDC (all of which take place on the Monday & Tuesday of the event) or Friday's Game Career Seminar should know that the call for submissions will open later: August 30 through October 10, 2018.

Select call for submissions for other Tutorials will also be open later in the year.

The GDC Advisory Board is currently seeking submissions from game developers with expertise in any of the following tracks: Advocacy; Audio; Business & Marketing; Design; Production & Team Management; Programming and Visual Arts. Those interested should first review the submission guidelines and track topics prior to submitting. They should also know that the submission process is divided into a three-phase system:

  • Phase I - open call for submissions and initial advisory board review
  • Phase II - submission declines or conditional Phase 2 acceptances sent, pending the submission of additional requested materials for advisory board review
  • Phase III - review of Phase 2 resubmissions and final acceptances and declines sent

The GDC Advisory Board will review and determine submissions based on the criteria of concept, depth, organization, credentials and takeaway. GDC organizers aim to achieve diversity of voice, experience and perspective! When considering who would be best to speak on behalf of your company or department, it is strongly encouraged to take this goal into consideration. For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

