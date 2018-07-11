Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The 10-year evolution of the Assassins Creed franchise

July 16, 2018 | By Staff
July 16, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 presentation, Ubisoft's Jean Guesdon offers a thoughtful deconstruction of how the Assassin's Creed brand has evolved from Assassin's Creed  to Assassin's Creed 2 to annualized entries across different hardware generations.

10 years is a long time to expand a franchise and Guesdon walks through all of the offshoots, books, comics and film produced on the side before explaining how the series is being refreshed with Assassin's Creed Origins.

He also breaks down the development process behind the newest installment to the franchise, Assassin's Creed Origins, discussing how the team decided on what to keep and what to change when it came to its design.

It's an informative talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

