Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Saudi Arabia appears to ban 47 video games after deaths of children

Saudi Arabia appears to ban 47 video games after deaths of children

July 16, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
July 16, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Earlier today, the Saudi General Comission for Audiovisual Media announced a ban on up to 47 video games in a move first reported by The Associated Press. It's not an unfamiliar move in a country that's recently halted the sale of games like A Way Out, but the reasoning for this ban has some slightly unusual origins. 

According an AP report, the ban (which covers game series including Grand Theft Auto, Assassin's Creed, and The Witcher) comes following the deaths of two children, one a 13-year-old girl, the other a 12-year-old boy. 

Both reportedly took their own lives after playing the "Blue Whale Game," which does not appear to be a video game, but a phenomenon of online challenges that appear to encourage self harm (think of it like a far darker, more harmful version of "the ice bucket challenge" or other viral challenges that have appeared in the United States).

Another report from Arab News appears to add more context to this ban, purportedly tying several deaths to the challenges, and one father attempts to describe the game as something that appeared on a "gaming platform." The report also indicates Egypt and the UAE have banned the Blue Whale Game, though they have not similarly extended it to cover actual video games. 

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[07.16.18]
Jr. Software Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[07.16.18]
Jr. Platform Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[07.16.18]
AI Gameplay Engineer (All-levels)
Fenix Fire Entertainment, Inc.
Fenix Fire Entertainment, Inc. — Corona, California, United States
[07.16.18]
Lead Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Bossa relied on players to help build its skyfaring MMO Worlds Adrift
Game Maker's Toolkit debuts new series on designing for accessibility
Klang Games secures $8.95M investment for SpatialOS-powered MMO
Blog: Building the boss fights of X-Morph: Defense - Part 4


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image