July 17, 2018
July 17, 2018
July 17, 2018
App Store and Google Play spending hits $34.4B during first half of 2018

July 17, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Combined App Store and Google Play revenues totaled $34.4 billion for the first half of 2018, marking a year-over-year increase of 27.8 percent on the first half of 2017, when combined revenues reached an estimated $26.9 billion. 

That's according to analytics outfit Sensor Tower, which broke those numbers down to reveal the App Store has pulled in an estimated $22.6 billion worldwide over the past six months, so roughly 90 percent more than Google Play earned over the same period. 

Combined mobile game revenue also grew by 19.1 percent in that time to an estimated $26.6 billion, meaning games counted for around 78 percent of the total spending across both the App Store and Google Play. 

Digging even deeper, App Store mobile game revenues reached $16.3 billion during the first two quarters of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.1 percent. Game revenues on Google Play, meanwhile, totaled around $10.3 billion, marking an year-over-year rise of 26 percent.

That spending was driven by Honor of Kings, Monster Strike, and Fate/Grand Order, which were the top three grossing mobile games worldwide across both stores over the past six months.

For more facts, figures, and tasty charts, be sure to check out the full report over on Sensor Tower.

