Octi nets $7.5M to create AR tech that understands the human body

July 17, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Augmented reality outfit Octi has raised $7.5 million in seed funding to help it create AR tech that can understand the human body and its movements. 

As reported by TechCrunch, the company is looking beyond "plane-based" AR tech -- which is generally used to make something appear on a real-world background or surface -- with the aim of applying AR effects to our limb-strewn organic forms.

Various demos show how the tech can be used to overlay bright squiggly lines on people while they dance around, erase them from scenes entirely, or tie effects to gestures such as the 'make it rain' hand motion. 

It uses machine learning tech to achieve those results, with the system first detecting key points on its human subjects (think eyes, nose, hips, and elbows) before constructing a model of their skeleton. 

Company CEO Justin Fuisz suggests Octi could be prove useful in a number of fields, such as fashion, fitness, entertainment, and the games industry. If your interest is piqued, you can take it for a spin by downloading the demo app from the Octi website.

