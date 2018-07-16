Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
July 17, 2018
July 17, 2018
July 17, 2018
Get a job: ZeniMax Online Studios is looking for a Mobile Backend Engineer

July 17, 2018 | By Staff
Programming

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Mobile Backend EngineerZenimax Online Studios

Location: Hunt Valley, Maryland

Responsibilities:

  • Design, implement, deploy and maintain highly scalable backends in a zero-downtime environment for thin client mobile games.
  • Work closely with game designers and gameplay engineers to realize responsive multiplayer gameplay.
  • Actively participate in code and architecture reviews.
  • Coordinate with several departments on backend and analytics engineering needs.
  • Contribute to best practices on reliability and availability.

Requirements:

  • Enthusiasm for games in general.
  • Rock solid experience working with Gamelift and associated AWS technologies (Lambda, SQS, EC2, etc.)
  • Understand diverse languages and technologies - Python, Javascript, Node.JS, C++, C#, etc.
  • Real-time multiplayer server experience.
  • 4+ years of experience working with backend technologies for mobile.
  • Strong understanding and commitment to best practices for mobile application security.

Desired Skills:

  • Client-side mobile development experience in Unity3D, UE4, Cocos2d-x, Corona, etc.
  • Microservice architecture experience.
  • Knowledge of network protocols and non-blocking IO.
  • Good experience with Linux shell and scripting languages.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

