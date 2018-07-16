Promethean AI aims to take the grunt work out of worldbuilding through AI

Former Naughty Dog technical art director Andrew Maximov has set up Promethean AI, a company working on creating a tool to help artists and game developers tackle worldbuilding more efficiently.

The company's project is an API toolset called Promethean AI that uses machine learning to help artists build virtual worlds by suggesting ideas and tackling the more non-creative tasks that pop up, learning from and adapting to the devs using it as it goes.

Its creators hope that the toolset itself will help developers boost their productivity in a way that gives “every artist the power of an army,” helping teams large and small take their minds off the necessary mundane work that creeps up in game dev and boost their efficiency as a result

“The main goal behind Promethean is to take the creative intent in your head and turn it into actionable 3D content without the manual hassle,” explains Maximov in a press release. “You have all these creative ideas and you want to see them materialize as fast as possible. That’s what we do. We put your brain into a mech suit so that it can go much further, much faster.”

Promethean AI says that the tech itself is still in development and not quite ready for public use, but the team plans to send the AI out to select game studios in the future as part of its Early Adoption Program. In the meantime, more information on Promethean AI can be found on the company’s website.