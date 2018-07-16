Pirated copies of Surviving Mars and Frostpunk sold on Amazon

It was discovered over the weekend that Amazon had temporarily sold pirated copies of PC games like Frostpunk and Surviving Mars.

As reported by Kotaku, the pirated games were repackaged versions taken from GOG (a platform known for its lack of DRM), modified with a custom installer, and then submitted to Amazon.

The developers behind Surviving Mars took to Twitter and confirmed they were aware Amazon was selling the game for $3.99 (as opposed to $39.99), saying that no updates would work with the pirated copies and advised players to steer clear of the counterfeits.

However, it seems like individuals who purchased a pirated copy can file for a request with Amazon and put that money toward purchasing a legal copy from the developers affected by this error.

The offers are now marked as “currently unavailable” and can no longer be purchased, but Amazon has yet to comment on the pirated copies being sold on its platform.