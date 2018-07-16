Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 17, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 17, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 17, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Populating the open world of Horizon Zero Dawn

July 17, 2018 | By Staff
July 17, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 talk, Guerrilla Games' Daniel Calvert explains how the studio approached the challenges of making characters for Horizon Zero Dawn, providing honest reflection on the team's accomplishments and faults. 

Calvert discusses the challenges the character team was faced with when it came to populating the massive open world of Horizon Zero Dawn, going over how a blank slate with unlimited potential presents a host of new challenges.

It's an informative talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.17.18]
UI/UX Designer
Fenix Fire Entertainment, Inc.
Fenix Fire Entertainment, Inc. — Corona, California, United States
[07.16.18]
Lead Designer
Leaftail Labs
Leaftail Labs — Seattle, Washington, United States
[07.16.18]
Design Lead
Leaftail Labs
Leaftail Labs — Seattle, Washington, United States
[07.16.18]
Art Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Book Excerpt: Keeping the player at the heart of the story
Blog: A Cultist Simulator retrospective
PAX 10 reveals Praey for the Gods, Shift Quantum, and more for 2018 showcase
Octi nets $7.5M to create AR tech that understands the human body


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image