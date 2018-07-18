Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pokemon Go developer Niantic acquires Seismic Games

Pokemon Go developer Niantic acquires Seismic Games

July 18, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
July 18, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has acquired Seismic Games for an undisclosed fee. 

Founded in 2011, Seismic comprises industry veterans from studios like Activision and Pandemic, and has worked on mobile and VR titles including Marvel: Strike Force and Blade Runner Revelations

The deal will see Seismic polish off its existing slate of in-development titles before transitioning onto completely new AR projects.

Niantic hopes the move will specifically help accelerate the development of its 'Real World' augmented reality platform, which the company claims will be able to bridge the physical and digital worlds. 

A recent preview highlighted how Niantic is using the platform to better integrate virtual images into real-world environments through a technique called 'occlusion,' and showed how the tech might be used in AR games like Pokemon Go further down the line.

Related Jobs

iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[07.18.18]
UI/UX artist
Deck13 Interactive
Deck13 Interactive — Frankfurt, Germany
[07.18.18]
Senior Game Designer
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.17.18]
Game Engineer
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.17.18]
3D Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs weigh in on the best ways to write and design characters
Book Excerpt: Keeping the player at the heart of the story
Blog: A Cultist Simulator retrospective
PAX 10 reveals Praey for the Gods, Shift Quantum, and more for 2018 showcase


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image