Pokemon Go developer Niantic acquires Seismic Games

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has acquired Seismic Games for an undisclosed fee.

Founded in 2011, Seismic comprises industry veterans from studios like Activision and Pandemic, and has worked on mobile and VR titles including Marvel: Strike Force and Blade Runner Revelations.

The deal will see Seismic polish off its existing slate of in-development titles before transitioning onto completely new AR projects.

Niantic hopes the move will specifically help accelerate the development of its 'Real World' augmented reality platform, which the company claims will be able to bridge the physical and digital worlds.

A recent preview highlighted how Niantic is using the platform to better integrate virtual images into real-world environments through a technique called 'occlusion,' and showed how the tech might be used in AR games like Pokemon Go further down the line.