Blizzard makes existing World of Warcraft content subscription-only

July 18, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Blizzard is making all existing World of Warcraft content subscription-only, meaning those who want to dive into Azeroth won't have to shell out for the base game or any existing expansions.

All of the above will now be included in the monthly $14.99 subscription, and The Battle Chest -- which included the base game and all its expansions -- can no longer be purchased from the Blizzard store. 

Instead, the marketplace simply offers budding adventurers the chance to buy a one-month, three-month, or six-month subscription, along with the option to pre-purchase the upcoming Battle For Azeroth expansion (which players will still need to pay for).

The change appears to have been made to help players get up to speed before Battle for Azeroth launches on August 14.

"Starting today, new players can gain access to all World of Warcraft content up through and including the Legion expansion simply by becoming a subscriber," reads a Blizzard blog post

"You no longer need to purchase the original World of Warcraft base game. In addition, all existing World of Warcraft subscribers have automatically been upgraded to Legion at no additional cost."

