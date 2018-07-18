French game designer Muriel Tramis awarded Legion of Honor

French game designer Muriel Tramis has been awarded the Legion of Honor, the highest order of merit available to civilians and military personnel in France.

Women in Games France broke the news (which was handily spotlighted by Thomas Bidaux), and explained Tramis will become only the second games industry personality to receive the accolade after Quantic Dream founder David Cage.

As noted in a recent Obscuritory interview, Tramis began her career as a designer and producer at French studio Coktel Vision in the late '80s. There, she worked on various titles including three in the popular puzzle franchise Gobliins, alongside more risque efforts such as the erotic thrillers Emmanuelle and Fascination.

During her time at Coktel, she also gained attention for working on socially charged projects inspired by her family history on the Caribbean island of Martinique, with Tramis playing a crucial role in the development of colonial mystery title Mewilo and slave rebellion game Freedom: Rebels in the Darkness.

After leaving Coktel in 2003, Tramis flew under the radar for some time, but recently returned to the fore in the hopes of crowdfunding a remake of Mewlio to celebrate its 30th anniversary, though the campaign unfortunately failed to gain traction.