Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fortnite has collected $1 billion from in-game purchases

Fortnite has collected $1 billion from in-game purchases

July 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
July 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Epic Games’ Fortnite has earned over $1 billion so far from in-game purchases alone according to a report published by market research firm Superdata.

This figure includes Fortnite and other battle royale games, accompanied with a visual aid showing that its monthly revenue has continued to increase each month from October 2017 to May of this year (however it's worth noting that the visual aid is non-specific when it comes to projecting actual figures). 

It seems the report includes in-game revenue across all platforms including console and mobile versions of Fortnite, and notes that the battle royale genre in general has become the most popular genre of game content across all platforms as well. 

The financial success of Epic's battle royale title has not only benefited the company, but was recently credited as the reason why revenue sharing on the Unreal Engine Marketplace now gives developers 88 percent of the cash from all product sales.

Related Jobs

HITN
HITN — Brooklyn, New York, United States
[07.18.18]
QA Analyst
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.18.18]
Director of Design
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.18.18]
Gameplay Programmer
Shadow Health
Shadow Health — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[07.18.18]
HR Assistant


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs weigh in on the best ways to write and design characters
French game designer Muriel Tramis awarded Legion of Honor
Pokemon Go developer Niantic acquires Seismic Games
Blog: Crowdfunding and video games in 2018 - A mid-year update


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image