Fortnite has collected $1 billion from in-game purchases

Epic Games’ Fortnite has earned over $1 billion so far from in-game purchases alone according to a report published by market research firm Superdata.

This figure includes Fortnite and other battle royale games, accompanied with a visual aid showing that its monthly revenue has continued to increase each month from October 2017 to May of this year (however it's worth noting that the visual aid is non-specific when it comes to projecting actual figures).

It seems the report includes in-game revenue across all platforms including console and mobile versions of Fortnite, and notes that the battle royale genre in general has become the most popular genre of game content across all platforms as well.

The financial success of Epic's battle royale title has not only benefited the company, but was recently credited as the reason why revenue sharing on the Unreal Engine Marketplace now gives developers 88 percent of the cash from all product sales.