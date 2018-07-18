Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
HTML5 game publisher FRVR secures $3 million in funding

July 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: FRVR, a game publisher that deals heavily in HTML5 titles, has secured a $3 million investment at the close of its seed funding round. This investment itself is of particular note since HTML5 games are still a relatively new fixture in mobile chat apps like Facebook Messenger and WeChat.

The round was led by Accel and saw additional contributions from Makers Fund and angel investors, including Supercell investor Paul Heydon and former Unity CEO David Helgason.

FRVR has released a number of games for messaging and browser-based platforms, and the company plans to use the investment to bring its games to new markets like Asia and onto new platforms. The publisher was notably the second to bring games to Facebook Messenger, and is now looking to expand its HTML5 game reach towards WeChat and 10 other similar platforms. 

