Get a job: Slime Rancher dev Monomi Park is hiring a 3D Environment Artist

July 18, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Indie, Art

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

3D Environment ArtistMonomi Park

Location: San Mateo, California

Monomi Park is seeking a talented 3D Environment Artist to join our team!

This is a full-time position on-site in our San Mateo, California office.

We’re looking for a 3D Environment Artist to join development of our hit game, Slime Rancher, as well as the exciting games we cook up in the future. Candidates should be well-versed in 3D modeling, texturing, shader creation, and have an unquenchable, burning desire to make and play games!

Candidates should have the following qualities:

  • 2+ years experience developing art assets for video games
  • A portfolio that demonstrates a cohesive and unique eye for world building.
  • Experience with Maya, Adobe Photoshop, Unity
  • Clean and efficient UV mapping skills
  • Strong understanding of modular asset creation for assembling complex environments out of as few parts as possible.
  • Ability to comfortably work in Unity to assemble assets and package them for team collaboration.
  • Superb texturing skills, both hand painted and rendered, but a focus on style over realism.

Bonus qualities that give you an edge:

  • Experience with Unreal Engine, Zbrush, Substance Designer, and Shader Forge or Amplify
  • A deep understanding of Slime Rancher
  • Ability to create particle systems in Unity or Unreal

The position will be expected to perform the following at Monomi Park:

  • Play our awesome games and understand them intimately!
  • Create models and textures for stylized, realtime 3D environments using in-house, custom shaders
  • Collaborate with a small, nimble team of creatively driven game developers.
  • Match existing style guidelines for established projects.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

